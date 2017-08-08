 »   »   » You Won't Believe What Malaika Arora Just Said About Her Ex-husband Arbaaz Khan!

You Won't Believe What Malaika Arora Just Said About Her Ex-husband Arbaaz Khan!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were happily married for 18 years and suddenly the couple opted for divorce and parted ways and the reason for their separation is still not known. During an interview with Mid-Day, Malaika Arora revealed that meeting Arbaaz Khan every now and then makes her happy and said that he's an important part of her life. She said,

"Arbaaz is a part of my family, the father of my child. Certain equations don't change overnight. The things that happened should remain between us. It's personal. We don't have to prove anything to anybody. (Meeting Arbaaz Khan) makes my son happy, and that makes me happy. Come on! For Amu (Amrita Arora) he's like a brother, and he is a son to my parents. What happened is between us."

Malaika Arora Quoted

Malaika Arora Quoted

"He is very important to me. No matter what happens or where life takes us, Arbaaz will always be integral to my life."

Malaika Arora and Arbaz Khan LOVE STORY; Know here | FilmiBeat
Malaika Arora On Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora On Arbaaz Khan

"Arbaaz and I have known each other all our lives. It was emotionally difficult, but we haven't really talked about it because we are private individuals."

Malaika

Malaika

When asked if she still cares about Arbaaz Khan, Malaika said, "Yes, of course".

Showing Love

Showing Love

It's good to see Malaika Arora showing so much love for her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan despite being separated.

Couples

Couples

Usually couples who are divorced, end up mudslinging at each other!

Showing Respect

Showing Respect

Thankfully, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora have shown a lot of respect to each other post separation.

Dignity & Respect

Dignity & Respect

They have conducted themselves with a lot of dignity.

Meeting!

Meeting!

Malaika and Arbaaz keep meeting each other quite often.

Celebrations

Celebrations

Arbaaz just celebrated his birthday a few days ago and Malaika was by his side too.

Venom

Venom

Also, a lot of people spew venom against Malaika Arora for taking alimony after their divorce.

Read more about: Malaika Arora, arbaaz khan
Story first published: Tuesday, August 8, 2017, 11:23 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 8, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos