 »   »   » You Won't Believe What Malaika Arora Just Said About Her Ex-husband Arbaaz Khan!

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were happily married for 18 years and suddenly the couple opted for divorce and parted ways and the reason for their separation is still not known. During an interview with Mid-Day, Malaika Arora revealed that meeting Arbaaz Khan every now and then makes her happy and said that he's an important part of her life. She said,

"Arbaaz is a part of my family, the father of my child. Certain equations don't change overnight. The things that happened should remain between us. It's personal. We don't have to prove anything to anybody. (Meeting Arbaaz Khan) makes my son happy, and that makes me happy. Come on! For Amu (Amrita Arora) he's like a brother, and he is a son to my parents. What happened is between us."