 »   »   » Wedding Bells! Zaheer Khan & Sagarika Ghatge Tie The Knot In A Private Affair!

Wedding Bells! Zaheer Khan & Sagarika Ghatge Tie The Knot In A Private Affair!

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge got married in a private affair at the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower in Mumbai. Even the wedding card was out a few days ago in all plain white with a text in black and golden colour.

View the pictures of Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's wedding below...

Happily Married Ever After

Wedding bells ring for lovebirds Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge.

Zaheer & Sagarika

The duo tied the knot at the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower in Mumbai.

Wedding Bells

Don't they look so lovely together on their wedding day?

Happy Bride

Sagarika Ghatge has a hearty laugh during the Mehendi ceremony.

Special Day

Sagarika Ghatge was waiting for this day for many years and finally it's come!

Wedding Invitation

The wedding invitation was doing the rounds a few days ago all over the Internet.

Z & G

The words Z and G are embossed on the wedding card as well. So cool, right?

