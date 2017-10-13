 »   »   » Zaira Wasim Is The First Dangal Girl To Have A Film Release

Aamir Khan Productions' Secret Superstar marks Zaira Wasim's second release.

After Dangal's release in December last year, Zaira Wasim is back with her second film Secret Superstar this year.

Dangal marked the silver screen debut of the four Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zaira Wasim as the elder and younger Geeta Phogat respectively and Sanya Malhotra and Suhani Bhatnagar as the elder and younger Babita Phogat.

Interestingly, the national award winning actress is the first Dangal girl to have a release post the blockbuster film.

While Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra both have films in their kitties which release next year, its only Zaira Wasim to have a release this year.

Zaira Wasim, who won her first national award for her debut film, is the youngest recipient of the award. The actress portrays the lead character Insia in Aamir Khan Productions' 'Secret Superstar'.

The young actress bagged not just one but two films when she auditioned for Dangal. Talking about Zaira Wasim's selection for the film Aamir Khan had earlier shared, "Zaira entered the film very differently.

Because when we were conducting the screen test, we got Zaira for Dangal, and because I saw her work and liked it I even told Advait (Advait Chandan, director of Secret Superstar), that we have got a good girl for Dangal even your script requires a 14-15 year old, try testing her. She can do both, 'Dangal' and then 'Secret Superstar'. Advait saw her and loved her, he said we'll cast her for 'Secret Superstar' don't cast her in Dangal."

Secret Superstar is a film essentially based on music with the lead protagonist Insia played by Zaira Wasim being an aspiring singer. The young girl faces resistance from her father after which she opts to follow her dreams by posting videos on social media anonymously.

The trailer of the film has received a great response raising the anticipation for the film. The songs 'Main Kaun Hoon', 'Meri Pyaari Ammi', 'Sapne Re' and 'I Miss You' provide further insights into the film.

The film has has generating huge buzz owing to Aamir Khan- Zaira Wasim returning to celluloid after 'Dangal' as well as the content of the film.

Secret Superstar is Aamir Khan Productions' upcoming film after delivering blockbuster films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal among others.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on October 19.