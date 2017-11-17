 »   »   » Salman Khan Is A Very Special Man & Zareen Khan Has The Proof!

Zareen Khan's Aksar 2 has hit the theatres today and the actress has thanked Salman Khan for it. Yes, during an interview with Spotboye, the actress heaped praises on Salman and said if it wasn't for him, she wouldn't have been in the industry at all. She said,
"Salman will be the person I will always be thankful to. If it wasn't for him, I don't think I would ever be a part of this industry. It was never my plan to become an actor. It's because of him, I am here. Don't know what he saw in me that he gave me this chance."
Zareen Khan
"But at the same time, I also understand that he's a very busy person. He has a lot of things in his own life to do so I cannot be piggybacking him all the time."
Dreams Come True
"Many people dream to be a part of this industry, struggle so much. And unfortunately there dreams don't come true at times."
The Journey Ahead
"I am somebody who did not have this dream and now I'm living it. He's got me here and for the journey ahead, I have to take care of it on my own."
Busy Bee
"He's not my secretary or manager whom I will call asking for work as I understand he's a very busy person."
We're In Touch
"Jitna kiya hain uske liye main unki bhaut shurka guzar hoon aur hamesha rahoongi. We of course are very much in touch but not that we message each other on a regular basis."
Well Being
"We message each other once a while where he knows about my well-being and I know about his. We are there with each other for our special occasions."