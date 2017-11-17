 »   »   » Salman Khan Is A Very Special Man & Zareen Khan Has The Proof!

Zareen Khan's Aksar 2 has hit the theatres today and the actress has thanked Salman Khan for it. Yes, during an interview with Spotboye, the actress heaped praises on Salman and said if it wasn't for him, she wouldn't have been in the industry at all. She said,

"Salman will be the person I will always be thankful to. If it wasn't for him, I don't think I would ever be a part of this industry. It was never my plan to become an actor. It's because of him, I am here. Don't know what he saw in me that he gave me this chance."

