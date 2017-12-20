 »   »   » Zee Cine Awards 2018: Complete Winners List!

The glitz and glamour of the Zee Cine Awards 2018 took everyone by storm and the event brought together the biggest names of Bollywood all under one roof. The night saw spectacular performances by Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh!

Zee Cine Awards Winners list: Akshay Kumar, Sridevi, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan shine | FilmiBeat

Below is the complete list of the winners at the Zee Cine Awards 2018!

Extraordinary Impact Award: Toilet -Ek Prem Katha

Extraordinary Legen Award: Amitabh Bachchan

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Raj Rajun for Secret Superstar

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Meher Vij for Secret Superstar

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Mubarakan

Best Debut Director: Advait Chandan for Secret Superstar

Best Debut (Male): Matin Ray Tangu (Tubelight)

Best Debut (Female): Nidhi Aggarwal (Munna Michael)

Viewers Choice Best Film Award: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha

Viewers Choice Best Actor (Female): Alia Bhatt for Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Extraordinary Franchise Award: Baahubali

Viewers Choice Best Actor Award (Male): Akshay Kumar for Jolly LLB 2

Extraordinary Impact Award (Female): Taapsee Pannu for Naam Shabana

Extraordinary Impact Award (Male): Rajkummar Rao

Best Film: Golmaal Again

Best Director: Ashiwini Iyer Tiwari (Bareilly Ki Barfi)

Best Actor (Female): Sridevi for Mom

Best Actor (Male): Varun Dhawan for Badrinath Ki Dulhania

