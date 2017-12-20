 »   »   » Zee Cine Awards 2018: Complete Winners List!

The glitz and glamour of the Zee Cine Awards 2018 took everyone by storm and the event brought together the biggest names of Bollywood all under one roof. The night saw spectacular performances by Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh!
Below is the complete list of the winners at the Zee Cine Awards 2018!
Extraordinary Impact Award: Toilet -Ek Prem Katha
Extraordinary Legen Award: Amitabh Bachchan
Best Actor in a Negative Role: Raj Rajun for Secret Superstar
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Meher Vij for Secret Superstar
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Mubarakan
Best Debut Director: Advait Chandan for Secret Superstar
Best Debut (Male): Matin Ray Tangu (Tubelight)
Best Debut (Female): Nidhi Aggarwal (Munna Michael)
Viewers Choice Best Film Award: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Viewers Choice Best Actor (Female): Alia Bhatt for Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Extraordinary Franchise Award: Baahubali
Viewers Choice Best Actor Award (Male): Akshay Kumar for Jolly LLB 2
Extraordinary Impact Award (Female): Taapsee Pannu for Naam Shabana
Extraordinary Impact Award (Male): Rajkummar Rao
Best Film: Golmaal Again
Best Director: Ashiwini Iyer Tiwari (Bareilly Ki Barfi)
Best Actor (Female): Sridevi for Mom
Best Actor (Male): Varun Dhawan for Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Also Read: Happy Birthday Taimur! Here Are 20 Adorable Pictures Of The Cute Little Fella