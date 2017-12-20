 »   »   » Zee Cine Awards 2018: Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt & Others In Attendance

Zee Cine Awards 2018: Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt & Others In Attendance

Lights, camera and red carpet was rolled down for Bollywood stars and made Zee Cine Awards 2018 a star-studded affair.

Celebs including Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Radhika Apte and many more attended the event on December 19 in the city.

Check out everyone's evening ensembles & get ready to swoonnnn..

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked drop-dead gorgeous as she walked the red carpet in golden-shimmery gown and we just can't stop staring at her!

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar grabbed eyeballs like never before as he walked the red carpet in his new avatar & we're totally loving it! What say, people?

Badri & His Dulhania

The Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-stars, Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt look every bit cute as they pose together for media, while gracing the red carpet of Zee Cine Awards.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has something for every occasion and the Padmavati actor knows really well how to make heads turn!

PeeCee

Priyanka Chopra looked pretty in pink and we're delighted to have the actress back here.

How Sweet Is That!

Priyanka Chopra greets Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, while walking the red carpet for Zee Cine Awards 2018.

Heartthrobs!

The heartthrobs of the B-town, Shahid Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra pose together for the media and we just can't decide who's looking more dapper!

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi flaunts her chiseled back, as she walks the red carpet, sporting a red gown at Zee Cine Awards 2018.

