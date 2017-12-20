 »   »   » Zee Cine Awards 2018: Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt & Others In Attendance

Lights, camera and red carpet was rolled down for Bollywood stars and made Zee Cine Awards 2018 a star-studded affair.

Celebs including Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Radhika Apte and many more attended the event on December 19 in the city.

Check out everyone's evening ensembles & get ready to swoonnnn..