 »   »   » This New Song From Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai Will Pump Up Your Lazy Monday!

With just few days remaining for Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai to hit the theatrical screens, the makers are making sure that the film hits the right note.

After wooing the audience with the peppy 'Swag Se Swagat' and the dreamy 'Dil Diyan Gallan', they have now released a brand new track called 'Zinda Hai'.



The adrenaline-pumping number throws a light on Tiger's never-say-die spirit and reminds you that the super spy is back on mission. With powerful vocals by Sukhwinder Singh and Raftaar, the song is high on energy.



Check out out here...



Meanwhile, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar while talking to a leading daily had revealed, "Ek Tha Tiger had its priorities in romance. Tiger Zinda Hai has a strong story to tell and Salman and Katrina are more agent-like and walk with a sense of purpose in my film."



He had further added, "I've tried to present this story from the point of humanitarian issues that cut across religion and race. We've looked at the emotional side, without making political statements."



Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to release on 22nd December.