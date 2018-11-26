 »   »   »  10 Years Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan Pay Tribute To Martyrs

It has been 10 years since the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack happened but the dark memories of shooting and killing of innocent people by terrorists still sends a shudder down the spine. As many as 164 people were killed and over 300 injured after an attack masterminded by the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba was orchestrated in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

While producer Ronnie Screwvala and makers of upcoming film "Uri", based on the Uri attack of September 2016, showed their respect to all those martyred on that day by observing silence across 300 radio stations all over India on Monday morning, other Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to pay tribute to matyrs and people who lost their lives.

Here's what some of them had to say on social media-

Varun Dhawan wrote, "Will never forget 26/11. We have only grown stronger. Mumbaikar. Jai Hind."

"Never forget! 26/11," tweeted Abhishek Bachchan.

Arjun Kapoor posted on his Twitter handle, "Remembering our heroes of 26/11. Everyone who helped each other through the tough time. My heart goes out to their courage and sacrifice and for all the innocent victims."

Aftab Shivdasani tweeted, "Let's not forget the sacrifices of these brave sons of India."

Koena Mitra tweeted, "10 years! 26.11.2008. Islamists from Pakistan attacked Mumbai and launched one of the worst terror attacks in Indian history. We lost 100s of humans ...Please don't forget... or Forgive!! Rest in peace heroes."

Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, "Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack who sacrificed themselves for defending the country."

Ashok Pandit tweeted, "Remembering and paying my tributes to those who lost their lives in the cowardly terrorist attack and salute to the Bravehearts who laid down their lives for the nation and its people. Let us all together take an oath to destroy enemies across d borders and within d country. 26/11."

Vishal Dadlani wrote, "26/11. We will never forget. What has changed since, Mumbai? Are we any safer? We were promised Police Reforms, counter-terrorism training and modern equipment for a woefully understaffed and underpaid Mumbai Police Force. Seen any?"

(Inputs from IANS)