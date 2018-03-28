 »   »   » Rishi Kapoor Is Quite Reserved; Amitabh Bachchan Is Very Jovial: 102 Not Out Director Umesh Shukla

102 Not Out Trailer Reaction: Amitabh Bachchan | Rishi Kapoor | Umesh Shukla | FilmiBeat

Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapooragreed to do "102 Not Out" soon after the narration of the script, says director Umesh Shukla. Billed as the most unusual father-son story, 102 Not Out is based on playwright Saumya Joshi's popular Gujarati play of the same name.

"When we narrated the idea to both of them, they said okay to the script within 10 minutes. Once they knew the essence is so good, beautiful and playful, also with lot of depth and emotions, they liked it all," Shukla told PTI.

The upcoming comedy-drama reunites the powerhouse performers on screen after 27 years. The two actors have earlier appeared together in films such as "Kabhie Kabhie", "Amar Akbar Anthony", "Naseeb", "Coolie" and "Ajooba".



"Their chemistry was great. They both were very comfortable with each other," Shukla says.

In the trailer, Bachchan is seen as a fun-loving friendly father, while Kapoor appears as an boring son. "In personal life, Chintuji (Kapoor) is quite reserved and Bachchan sir is very jovial. Both are fun loving persons," he says.



The "Oh My God" director says the team did extensive research on getting the look right for the two actors. "A lot of references came from the kind of clothes Gujarati people wear and their appearance, body language, the way they talk, accent," Shukla says.



The film features Bachchan as a 102-year-old man and Kapoor will play his 75-year-old son.

"I want to tell the audience - live life to the fullest and deal with problems as and when they come. At the age of 80, you can live like a 20-year-old and vice versa. At any age you can be a happy person," Shukla says.



"102 Not Out" is presented by Sony Pictures Releasing International, in association with Treetop Entertainment and Benchmark Pictures.



The film, set for release on May 4, is produced by SPE Films India and Treetop Entertainment.

Sony Pictures India will also be distributing the film worldwide.



Credits - PTI