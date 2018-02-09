 »   »   » 102 Not Out TEASER: Amitabh Bachchan & Rishi Kapoor's Quirky Bonding Leaves You With A Smile!

102 Not Out Teaser Reaction: Amitabh Bachchan | Rishi Kapoor | Umesh Shukla | FilmiBeat

When two power-packed performers come together on-screen, expect fireworks to explode on the big screen! We are talking about Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor who are reuniting on reel after a gap of 27 years!

The two ageless superstars are teaming together for Umesh Shukhla's '102 Not Out'. What's interesting is that Chintuji who is 10 years younger to Big B and has mostly played his younger brother on screen, will instead be seen essaying Sr Bachchan's son in the film instead!

The makers of the film have dropped the first teaser of the film and it's quite heart-warming. The 1.02 minute video gives us a sneak-peek into Big B and Rishi's quirky relationship in the film. We also get to see some adorable father-son moments but the highlight of the teaser is when Sr. Bachchan is heard saying, " Main pehla baap banuga jo apne bete ko vridh ashram bhejunga'.



Check out the teaser here...



102 Not Out is adapted from Saumya Joshi's popular Gujarati play by the same name.



Director Umesh Shukla had earlier told a daily, "Amitji and Rishiji are collaborating after 26 years. They are playing Gujarati characters for the first time. Being a Gujarati myself, I had certain references in my mind which we used to create their look." He further added, "I had produced the original play and knew it could be turned into a film for its unique plot and humour. Saumya has written the film brilliantly."



Reportedly, the film is about 102-year old Dattaraya Vakharia, played by Big B, who at his age continues to be aspirational and inspirational. On the other hand, his son - the 75 year old Babu plays an extremely cynical man.



Now, we just can't wait for the makers to release the full length trailer!

