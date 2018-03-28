 »   »   » Amitabh Bachchan & Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out Trailer Is Hilarious! Watch It Here

Related Articles
- Rishi Kapoor Is Quite Reserved; Amitabh Bachchan Is Very Jovial: 102 Not Out Director Umesh Shukla
- Amitabh Bachchan Is Inundated With Projects; Leaves For Hyderabad To Shoot For This Superstar's Film
- Heart-warming! Amitabh Bachchan Helps A Differently Abled Boy
- Inside Picture Of Aaradhya Bachchan From Jalsa; No COLD WAR Between Aishwarya Rai & Amitabh Bachchan
- HIDDEN MOTIVE? Rekha Praises Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Be In Good Books Of Amitabh Bachchan's Family
- Amitabh Bachchan: It Takes Hard Work To Survive & Breathe!
- Oscars 2018! Aamir Khan Says Sridevi Deserved The Oscars Mention
The trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out has just released and it shows an unusual chemistry between a father and son duo. Amitabh Bachchan, who is 102 years old is much more cool and lives his life like a youngster and his son Rishi Kapoor, who is 74 years old has already accepted that he is old and just wants to spend the rest of his life peacefully, but his father doesn't allow that to happen as he wants to have a good time!
View the trailer of 102 Not Out starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor below!
It's so funny, right? For the first time we get to see a father being much more younger in spirit than his son and Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have done a stellar job here. The veteran actors have brought charm to the movie and we're sure that it'll end up doing really good at the box office and this is a storyline which the audiences have never seen before.
102 Not Out, directed by Umesh Shukla and co-produced by Sony Pictures is all set to hit the theatres on May 4, 2018.
Also Read: Lisa Haydon's Latest Bikini Pictures Will Set The Temperatures Soaring!