 »   »   »  15 Years Of Munnabhai M.B.B.S: Sanjay Dutt Gives 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi' To Fans In His Emotional Note!

There's hardly anyone out there who doesn't adore Sanjay Dutt's Munnabhai avatar! When Rajkumar Hirani's directorial debut Munnabhai M.B.B.S hit the theatrical screens, no one knew back then that the film would end up as a cult one over the years. Along with rib-tickling dialogues and phrases, it was Munnabhai- Circuit's adorable camaraderie which remained etched on people's minds.

After a series of duds, it was Hirani's Munnabhai which brought back Dutt into top form. Over the years, Hirani went on to become one of the most-sought filmmakers with many blockbusters to his credit. But we must say, nothing beats the charm of Munnabhai M.B.B.S.

As the film clocked in 15 years today, Sanjay Dutt walked down the memory lane and posted a heartfelt note on Instagram wherein he wrote, " #15YearsOfMunnaBhai brings back so many memories! Thank you everyone, for loving the film so much. Big jadoo ki jhappi to you all!"

Earlier in an interview, Dutt had stated, "That's [Munnabhai] one character which defines me. That's actually me, how I am in real life. It's such a beautiful character that became a part of every family in India. He and Circuit [character played by Arshad Warsi], together spread happiness all around. It changed a lot [of things] in my life and it'll always be an amazing journey to remember."

Talking about the iconic 'jadoo ki jhappi', he had added, "I feel amused to see how it has become an essential part of so many people's lives. It's like such a universal thing that Raju [director Rajkumar Hirani] has created."

On the work front, Sanjay will be next seen in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, Abhishek Varman's Kalank and Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2.