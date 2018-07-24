English
 »   »   »  17 Years Of Dil Chahta Hai: The Iconic Movie Remains Young & Ageless!

17 Years Of Dil Chahta Hai: The Iconic Movie Remains Young & Ageless!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Dil Chahta Hai released exactly 17 years ago on July 24, 2001, and the movie ended up being a favourite in an instant. The youthful vibe that the movie produced was loved by people of all ages. All of a sudden, spike hairstyle, underlip goatee and Goa was all the trend and became one of the coolest movies of the decade. The Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna starrer is still the audiences' favourite even after 17 years of its release.

    Dil Chahta Hai Aamir Khan Saif Ali Khan Akshaye Khanna

    Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut also starred Preity Zinta and Sonali Kulkarni in the lead roles and Dimple Kapadia was a part of the movie as well. The characters in the movie were relatable with the audience and mostly the youth loved every bit of it. While Saif Ali Khan played the role of a goofy guy, Aamir Khan was notorious & the gang leader and Akshaye Khanna was much calm and composed as compared to Saif and Aamir.

    Also Read: Salman Khan Can't Digest Sanju's Success? Refuses To Watch The Biopic Despite Sanjay Dutt's Request

    Dil Chahta Hai gave a new definition to friendships and everyone strived to have a gang like that. Let's not forget the Goa holiday, as the craze to visit Goa and click pictures at the iconic Chapora Fort became a trend. The fort is less known as Chapora Fort and more known as Dil Chahta Hai fort. Even now, people visit the fort and tag it as Dil Chahta Hai fort and we guess the name will live on forever.

    Also Read: 10 Important Things Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Failed To Show In Sanjay Dutt's Life!


    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue