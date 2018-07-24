 »   »   »  17 Years Of Dil Chahta Hai: The Iconic Movie Remains Young & Ageless!

Dil Chahta Hai released exactly 17 years ago on July 24, 2001, and the movie ended up being a favourite in an instant. The youthful vibe that the movie produced was loved by people of all ages. All of a sudden, spike hairstyle, underlip goatee and Goa was all the trend and became one of the coolest movies of the decade. The Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna starrer is still the audiences' favourite even after 17 years of its release.

Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut also starred Preity Zinta and Sonali Kulkarni in the lead roles and Dimple Kapadia was a part of the movie as well. The characters in the movie were relatable with the audience and mostly the youth loved every bit of it. While Saif Ali Khan played the role of a goofy guy, Aamir Khan was notorious & the gang leader and Akshaye Khanna was much calm and composed as compared to Saif and Aamir.



Dil Chahta Hai gave a new definition to friendships and everyone strived to have a gang like that. Let's not forget the Goa holiday, as the craze to visit Goa and click pictures at the iconic Chapora Fort became a trend. The fort is less known as Chapora Fort and more known as Dil Chahta Hai fort. Even now, people visit the fort and tag it as Dil Chahta Hai fort and we guess the name will live on forever.



