 »   »   »  2.0: Akshay Kumar Shares A Selfie & Turns Into A Scary Crow Immediately!

Akshay Kumar - The Scary Crow Selfie

Akshay Kumar captioned this picture as, "After 3.5 hours of makeup, the results were quite astonishing. Definitely called for a selfie. Witness the transformation in 2 days #2Point0FromNov29 #2Point0."

The New 2.0 Filter

Akshay Kumar introduced the new 2.0 filter on his Instagram stories and impressed all his fans as he turned into a scary crow in the blink of an eye.

So Impressive!

The new filter of 2.0 is so impressive, right? We're sure it'll have thousands and thousands of downloads right from today and the social media will soon be flooded with selfies like this.

Akshay The Destroyer & Rajini The Protector

Akshay Kumar shared this picture on his Instagram handle before the 2.0 press meet in Hyderabad and said, "Here's Team 2.0. The creator #Shankar Sir, the protector Rajini Sir and the destroyer (yours truly) ahead of the press meet in Hyderabad today!‬"

2.0 – The Grand Release

2.0, starring superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson, is all set to hit the theatres on November 29, 2018. The movie is directed by Shankar and is made on a whopping budget of Rs 450 Crores. 2.0 is the most expensive movie ever made in India and we're sure it'll shatter all the records at the box office.