English
 »   »   »  2.0: Here Are Top 5 Records Made By Superstar Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar

2.0: Here Are Top 5 Records Made By Superstar Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 released on November 28, 2018 and has collected Rs 132 Crores at the box office in the Hindi version and it looks like the numbers will not go down anytime soon as it has successfully passed the weekday test and stood the test of time. Now that the weekend is here, 2.0 will get another boost at the box office and break further records. Also, check out the top 5 records that the Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer broke at the box office below...

    2.0 Is Superstar Rajinikanth's Biggest Hindi Hit

    Rajinikanth's 2.0 is now his biggest Hindi hit as it crossed Rs 100 Crores at the box office in just 5 days. The number stands at Rs 132 Crores as of today and the numbers will jump in the coming days.

    Akshay Kumar's First Film To Cross Rs 100 Crores On Day 1

    2.0 is Akshay Kumar's first movie to cross Rs 100 Crores on the first day of its release and that includes all the languages the movie was screened worldwide.

    Akshay Kumar's First Film To Cross Rs 500 Crores

    2.0 has become Akshay Kumar's first ever film to cross Rs 500 Crores at the box office and all of this in just 1 week of its release. The Rs 500 Crores includes all the languages the movie was screened worldwide.

    Akshay Kumar's Biggest Hit Ever

    Akshay Kumar's highest grossing film was Toilet: Ek Prem Katha which made Rs 134 Crores at the box office and now has been surpassed by 2.0 with over Rs 500 Crores as the collections.

    Highest Grossing Indian Film In Australia

    Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is the highest grossing Indian film in Australia and we're sure the movie will break several other box office records in the days to come.

    Most Read: US Article INSULTS & SHAMES Priyanka Chopra For Marrying Nick Jonas; Calls Her Fraud & A Scam Artist

    Read more about: rajinikanth akshay kumar
    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 11:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue