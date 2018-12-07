 »   »   »  2.0: Here Are Top 5 Records Made By Superstar Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 released on November 28, 2018 and has collected Rs 132 Crores at the box office in the Hindi version and it looks like the numbers will not go down anytime soon as it has successfully passed the weekday test and stood the test of time. Now that the weekend is here, 2.0 will get another boost at the box office and break further records. Also, check out the top 5 records that the Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer broke at the box office below...
2.0 Is Superstar Rajinikanth's Biggest Hindi Hit
Rajinikanth's 2.0 is now his biggest Hindi hit as it crossed Rs 100 Crores at the box office in just 5 days. The number stands at Rs 132 Crores as of today and the numbers will jump in the coming days.
Akshay Kumar's First Film To Cross Rs 100 Crores On Day 1
2.0 is Akshay Kumar's first movie to cross Rs 100 Crores on the first day of its release and that includes all the languages the movie was screened worldwide.
Akshay Kumar's First Film To Cross Rs 500 Crores
2.0 has become Akshay Kumar's first ever film to cross Rs 500 Crores at the box office and all of this in just 1 week of its release. The Rs 500 Crores includes all the languages the movie was screened worldwide.
Akshay Kumar's Biggest Hit Ever
Akshay Kumar's highest grossing film was Toilet: Ek Prem Katha which made Rs 134 Crores at the box office and now has been surpassed by 2.0 with over Rs 500 Crores as the collections.
Highest Grossing Indian Film In Australia
Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is the highest grossing Indian film in Australia and we're sure the movie will break several other box office records in the days to come.
