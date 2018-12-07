 »   »   »  2.0: Here Are Top 5 Records Made By Superstar Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar

2.0 Is Superstar Rajinikanth's Biggest Hindi Hit

Rajinikanth's 2.0 is now his biggest Hindi hit as it crossed Rs 100 Crores at the box office in just 5 days. The number stands at Rs 132 Crores as of today and the numbers will jump in the coming days.

Akshay Kumar's First Film To Cross Rs 100 Crores On Day 1

2.0 is Akshay Kumar's first movie to cross Rs 100 Crores on the first day of its release and that includes all the languages the movie was screened worldwide.

Akshay Kumar's First Film To Cross Rs 500 Crores

2.0 has become Akshay Kumar's first ever film to cross Rs 500 Crores at the box office and all of this in just 1 week of its release. The Rs 500 Crores includes all the languages the movie was screened worldwide.

Akshay Kumar's Biggest Hit Ever

Akshay Kumar's highest grossing film was Toilet: Ek Prem Katha which made Rs 134 Crores at the box office and now has been surpassed by 2.0 with over Rs 500 Crores as the collections.

Highest Grossing Indian Film In Australia

Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is the highest grossing Indian film in Australia and we're sure the movie will break several other box office records in the days to come.