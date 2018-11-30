 »   »   »  2.0: Demand For Rajinikanth Starrer Triples In Pakistan; Extra Screens Added All Over The Country

Extra Screens Added In Pakistan

At first, 2.0 was scheduled to release in around 15-20 theatres in Pakistan and the tickets were completely sold out in the advance booking itself. Since the demand was sky high, extra screens were added to meet the demand and now 2.0 runs in 75 theatres all across Pakistan.

Rajinikanth Fans In Pakistan

There is a growing number of Rajinikanth fans in Pakistan and it all started when his previous movie Kabali released in the country in 2016. Kabali fared really well at the box office in Pakistan as well.

2.0 Fever

The 2.0 fever has engulfed both India and Pakistan and even countries such as the UAE, Germany and New Zealand have added extra screens to meet the public demand.

Will 2.0 Break Baahibali's Record At The Box Office?

Now the million dollar question is, will superstar Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 defeat Prabhas starrer Baahubali at the worldwide box office? For that we'll have to wait and watch! Until then, lets all sit back and enjoy the spectacle, which is 2.0.