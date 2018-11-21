 »   »   »  Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar Starrer 2.0 FIRST REVIEW Out!

Ajay Sinha @AjaySin24715560

"Perfectly crafted with top notch background score and acting. This will make you love Akshay Kumar. What a amazing he is. He's hero of the movie for me. Absolutely stunned by his acting. #2Point0.

Absolutely wonderful Villain. Shankar's creativity at it's best. Rajinikanth was also good but Akshay overshadowed him. Amy jackson was also good. #2Point0 ." [sic]

The Distributor Is All Praises For The Director

"Hats off to Shankar!! Thank you sir for making this kind of movie that too in India. The only movie for which India will be proud of! From acting to screenplay to visuals to vfx to direction everything was first class. #2Point0."

Positive Review Pours In From The Distributor

"This movie will & should work. Though this movie will be only masala action kind of movie for few people but that's okay. We're opening indore advance of the movie from next Thursday! Must watch #2Point0."

‘2.0 Will Be An Entertainment Film With A Good Message’

"Those people who don't like Action sequences might not like #2Point0 but that's okay. The film gives us a very good message for current youth. The whole Akshay's eagle sequence could have been better but again it's okay. India's best 3D movie till date."

‘Celebrate The Movie; Don’t Compare’

"Akshay was too good in 2 Point 0 but Robot film was and is always Rajinikanth's Film. Seeing lot of replies by Akshay Kumar fans that Akshay better than rajini. Oh Come On. Secondly Rajini is enjoying more screen time than Akshay in #2Point0. Don't Compare, Celebrate The Movie!"

Chitti @Cinemapodiyan

"#2Point0 Review!!!!

First On NET!!!!

Watched the first half in the distributors special screening!!! I challenge you that if it will released as dubbed into english! it will surely Destroys the world Box office. ultimate content and shankar screenplay is ultimate!!Seatedgethriller." [sic]

Meanwhile, 2.0 Is Already Creating A Storm

Trade analyst Sumeet Kadel tweets, "#2point0 Screens count in Hindi is looking to go past 4000. Advance booking to commence from Sunday. All India Net Opening is expected to be around ₹ 70-80 cr range. @shankarshanmugh @LycaProductions."

2.0 FDFS

While tweeting about the same, journalist Ramesh Bala wrote, "#2Point0 shows world-wide start at 4 AM IST on Nov 29th Thursday.. #USA and other Countries Premieres/FDFS will match this time in their respective country time zones.." [sic]