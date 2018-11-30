 »   »   »  2.0 Hindi Version Full Movie LEAKED Online For Download In HD Quality!

LOL!

Diwali Meets 2.0

A user named DR.GILL shared a scene from 2.0, and related it to Diwali and had us in splits.

Agar akshay kumar mere maa baap ke mobile bhi le jata to aisa lagta 😂😂 #2Point0Trailer pic.twitter.com/7lr2Yxv81E — ฬ๏кє Evolved Narcissistic ☔ (@GaurangBhardwa1) November 3, 2018

You can either hide or ignore the trollers but surely can't run away from them. A user decodes Akshay Kumar's look after stealing our parents' phone.

Xiaomi phones, when you charge them for 2 hours. #2Point0Trailer pic.twitter.com/v06kryMh30 — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 3, 2018

This One Is For Xiaomi Phone Owners!

If you own a Xiaomi phone then only you can relate with this meme. We totally get it, though!

PUBG

A fan of PUBG, (currently the most popular game) relates his PUBG game with a scene of 2.0 and we can't stop LOL'ing!

When mom sees me and my siblings using phone while eating.#2Point0Trailer pic.twitter.com/g2Sx11Hjfi — AZ. (@TheQuarksays) November 3, 2018

Saved The Best For The Last!

This is the best meme so far. We all know how our moms react when they catch us busy on mobile while eating.

Non-holiday release... Non-festival period... Yet, #2Point0 takes a SUPER START... Keeping in mind the fact that it’s a dubbed film + advance bookings opened very late, the biz is STRONG... Thu ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2018

Meanwhile, 2.0 Has Taken The BO By Storm

Revealing the 2.0 (Hindi version) box office collection on its opening day, Taran Adarsh wrote that the film has earned Rs 20 Crore, which is pretty impressive!