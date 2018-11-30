English
2.0 Hindi Version Full Movie LEAKED Online For Download In HD Quality!

By
    As sad as it might sound, Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 full movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers in Hindi version as well, on the very second day of its release and the worst part is that the movie has been leaked in HD quality. Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is India's most expensive film, with a budget exceeding over Rs 500 Crore. Tamilrockers, the notorious torrent website that hosts pirated copies of films, had recently leaked Thugs Of Hindostan online and that too in HD!

    Meanwhile, 2.0 memes have taken the social media by storm! Have a look..

    LOL!

    Well, this one is totally relatable and hilarious at the same time.

    Diwali Meets 2.0

    A user named DR.GILL shared a scene from 2.0, and related it to Diwali and had us in splits.

    ROFL!

    You can either hide or ignore the trollers but surely can't run away from them. A user decodes Akshay Kumar's look after stealing our parents' phone.

    This One Is For Xiaomi Phone Owners!

    If you own a Xiaomi phone then only you can relate with this meme. We totally get it, though!

    PUBG

    A fan of PUBG, (currently the most popular game) relates his PUBG game with a scene of 2.0 and we can't stop LOL'ing!

    Saved The Best For The Last!

    This is the best meme so far. We all know how our moms react when they catch us busy on mobile while eating.

    Meanwhile, 2.0 Has Taken The BO By Storm

    Revealing the 2.0 (Hindi version) box office collection on its opening day, Taran Adarsh wrote that the film has earned Rs 20 Crore, which is pretty impressive!

    Story first published: Saturday, December 1, 2018, 0:01 [IST]
