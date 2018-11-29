Ashwin Dash‏ @ashwindash15

"#2point0 pakka blockbuster @shankarshanmugh you r the best! I m not able to forget the moment when the whole audience said Vasheee mayhehe @rajinikanth Thavailvaaaaaa V2.0 entry scene awesome I m speechless @LycaProductions #myfirstTweet." [sic]

P‏ @Jalaf03

"#2point0 best movie that ever made in the history of Mankind it is impossible to make SCI-Fi movie like that bow down to @shankarshanmugh Sir. Rajni sir was also great but @akshaykumar Stole the whole show what a Great acting from him Rating 5/5." [sic]

@African Kalaa‏ @ZaZuOke

"Crowd goes nuts as they dodge the word #SUPERSTAR as it appears thrown through the screen with the 3D glassess . #2point0 is here and So is my live tweet." [sic]

Akshaye Rathi‏Verified account @akshayerathi

"Finished watching the first day first show of @shankarshanmugh's spectacle - #2Point0 at a single screen cinema with a capacity of over 900 seats in #Pondicherry! The euphoria & passion with which the audience here watches their films is incredible! @rajinikanth @iamAmyJackson." [sic]

2.0 Box Office Movie Review: Rajinikanth | Akshay Kumar | Amy Jackson | FilmiBeat

dynamo kadhal‏ @DynamoKadhal

"#2Point0 full movie review Excellent VFX and SFX Weak base story Amazing Cinematography Overall good family package with tech and thalaivar mass..." [sic]

Shiva Sai Teja‏ @shivasaiteja12

"This is by far the only movie in the world which used 3D to the maximum effect.people who complained about vfx in the trailer..just one thing guys watch the film in 3D and you will love it!!A film which has the potential to challenge Hollywood #2Point0FDFS #2point0 #2point0usa." [sic]

S A I P S P K 😎‏ @SaiNaidu_

"Live from theater. Intermizzion.. This is phenomenal. Entire theater is speechless. Milestone movie. #2Point0 #Rajinikanth @rajinikanth #2Point0FromToday." [sic]