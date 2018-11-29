 »   »   »  2.0: Superstar Rajinikanth Achieves A Rare Feat That No Indian Actor Has Done Before!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Superstar Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 has released today on November 29, 2018 and the movie has received a lot of positive reviews from all corners. The VFX of the movie is mind-blowing and is at par with any other Hollywood film. Also, with 2.0, Rajinikanth has achieved a rare feat which no Indian actor has done before and it's really a proud moment to say that the Thalaivaa has worked in all the 4 formats of films, which is - black and white, colour, motion capture animation and the 3D format. That's super cool, right?
Rajinikanth In 'Ninaithale Inikkum' (1979), Black & White
Superstar Rajinikanth acted in Ninaithale Inikkum, which released in 1979 and is one among his superhit black and white movies.
Rajinikanth In Baashha, Colour
Rajinikanth has starred in several movies in colour and the best among them all is Baashha. The film is considered a cult classic even after 2 decades of its release. Baashha creates ripples even now.
Kochadaiiyaan – Motion Capture Animation
Kochadaiiyaan, which is directed by Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya, is a motion capture animation film. Rajini took the risk with this as he saw there was a demand for these kinds of movies during the time of its release. The movie also starred Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone.
2.0
The last but not the least, superstar Rajinikanth has put a new feather in his cap by starring in a 3D animation film for 2.0 and is the only actor to star in all the 4 categories of Indian cinema. Also, 2.0 is the first Indian movie shot entirely on 3D.
