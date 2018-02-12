 »   »   » 2 Years Of Fitoor! Director Abhishek Kapoor Calls It A Very 'Enriching' Experience

Abhishek Kapoor directorial 'Fitoor' starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif clocks two years today. A critically touted masterpiece, Fitoor proved to be a visual treat to the audience.

Fitoor has been a very enriching experience for director Abhishek Kapoor. The project was a perfect example of a casting coup as it brought together Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif for the first time.



While Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif proved to be an epitome of Love turned into an obsession on screen, Tabu fitted perfectly as the complex Begum Hazrat adaptation of Miss Havisham.



Fitoor spelt love in every frame with the intense portrayal of Aditya and Katrina, doubled with the picturesque locations of Kashmir.



Speaking about the film Abhishek Kapoor said, "Some movies bring instant rewards, and some bring dividends later in life. Fitoor (2016) was an extremely enriching project for me. It was a rare opportunity as a film-maker to create a movie that was filled with a certain kind of refined beauty and detail. You do think of your movies as your children, and they're all different and worthy of being loved in different ways."



While over the years a number of films like Lootera, Omkara, Haider, Devdaas hit the screens, Fitoor was amongst the one which was largely loved. Based on Charles Dicken's novel 'Great Expectation', Fitoor won critical acclaims for the performances.



Currently Abhishek Kapoor is busy with the shooting of Sushant Singh Rajput- Sara Ali Khan starrer Fitoor.

