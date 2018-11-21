 »   »   »  2015 Bargari Sacrilege Row: Akshay Kumar Appears Before SIT In Chandigarh

On Wednesday morning, Akshay Kumar arrived at Punjab Police headquarters in Chandigarh to record his statement with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing incidents of police firing at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in 2015 following the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari, Faridkot.

As per an Indian Express report, IG and SIT member Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh said the actor was given time to appear before the team at 2:30 pm. "There was a request from Akshay to record his statement early. We told him that SIT would be there in police headquarters from 10 am onwards," the IG told the daily.

Akshay was informed that the SIT was ready to record his statement either in Amritsar or Chandigarh a couple of days ago. He had then informed the investigative team that he would appear before it in Chandigarh.

The Bollywood superstar's name figured in the Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) Commission report that probed the incidents of desecration and police firing after a witness recorded a statement, saying Akshay was involved in a 'deal' for the release of the film 'MSG-2' in Punjab and mediated in a meeting in which Sukhbir Badal was present.

However, Akshay denied this with a statement on 12th November that read, "It has come to my knowledge that some rumours and false statements are being loosely made on social media about my involvement with a person named Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the context of a fictitious meeting involving Sukhbir Singh Badal."

His tweet further read, "With all humility, I would like to state the following facts. I have never ever met Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in my life, anywhere. I learnt from social media at some point that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh resided for a while at some place in my locality Juhu in Mumbai but we never crossed each other's paths."

Even Sukhbir denied these allegations.