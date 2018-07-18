 »   »   »  21 Years Of Yes Boss: Juhi Chawla's Throwback Pic With SRK Will Crack You Up!

Time flies and how! Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer Yes Boss completed 21 years today. Despite being such a long time, the film is still freshly etched into our minds and holds a special place in our hearts. Shahrukh Khan redefined stardom and romance with Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayege and suddenly his 'Raj' was every girl's dream man. Amidst all his love stories, Yes Boss was one film which probably got overpowered by the grand ones.

As the film completed 21 years today, Juhi Chawla took to her Twitter handle to share a throwback picture with Shahrukh Khan which was clicked during the song "Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon". She captioned it as, " 21 years to Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon 😇 Sweet memories on & off screen 😄 21 years to Yes Boss today! 😍😇😊😊🙏🙏😮👍🤩 #21YearsOfYesBoss @iamsrk



Yes Boss revolved around Rahul (Shahrukh Khan) nurtures his dreams and is even ready to adjust his morality when it comes to covering up for his philandering boss until Seema (Juhi Chawla) enters into the picture.



With songs like 'Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaun' and 'Chaand Taare' in Abhijeet Bhattacharya's melodious voice, Yes Boss was a whiff of fresh air and one simply cannot get bored watching this film even today.



But do you folks know that 'Yes Boss' was earlier titled, 'Mohabbat Isko Kehte Hain'? It is also one of the few films where Aditya Pancholi's name comes ahead of Shahrukh Khan in the credits of the film. (We bet you never noticed this!')



Yes Boss was later remade in Tamil as Guru Enu Aalu with R.Madhavan reprising Shahrukh Khan's role and Mamta Mohandas stepping into Juhi Chawla's shoes.



One of the most loved pairs of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla starred together in many films like Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, One Two Ka Four, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Raam Jaane, Duplicate, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. Darr and Paheli.

