 »   »   »  27 Years Of Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin: Pooja Bhatt Reveals She Changed Outfits In A Fisherwoman’s Hut

It's been 27 years since the superhit movie Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin released and looking back at time, the Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt starrer was not just a movie, but an emotion. Pooja Bhatt took to Instagram and made all her followers nostalgic with her throwback pictures from the sets. She narrated the entire story through her caption on how the song Galyan Sakli Sonyachi was shot and revealed that she changed her outfits not inside a vanity van, but inside a fisherwoman's hut. Now that's really something, right? Here's what she had to say,

"Galyan Sakli Sonyachi.. Hi Pori Konachi?" We shot this hit song which appears in the beginning of the film at the fishing village in Madh Island. I wore a Traditional Nauvari Sari for the first time in my life and shared screen space with my buddy Deepak Tijori who made the shoot truly easy for me by taking me through the paces with such patience and generosity."



She further said, "We shot daily from 7.am to 6.pm in the sweltering sun with the entire village cheering us on.Those were the days where make-up vans did not quite exist so I got changed and ready in one of the Koli fisherwoman's homes who was delighted to see me dressed in the traditional garb and fed me a delicious, Koli style, sea food lunch!"



She walked down memory lane and said, "Still seeking! 'O mere Sapno Ke Saudagar' a song that defined my fairy tale idea of love... Shot in the forests of Ooty that were drenched with the fragrance of eucalyptus, it was a song rendered beautifully by Anuradha Paudwal."



Pooja Bhatt continued, "I had a distinct lisp then, traces of which still remain and Anuradhaji called me to her home before she recorded it and made me speak to her at length so she could incorporate my supposed speech setback into the song. Love her for that as she made me feel that it was actually a special attribute and contributed to what and who I was."



