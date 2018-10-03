 »   »   »  3 Idiots 'Rancho Wall' To Be Relocated To A Different Place!

Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots stands to be one of the most loved films of Bollywood. The blockbuster not only garnered love and appreciation from the audience and critics alike but is also one of the highest grossing films of all time. The cult film is considered a classic and is loved for every element in the film.

3 Idiots created such an uproar amongst the masses that the school in Leh where the film was shot had dedicated an entire wall to Aamir Khan's character Rancho, making the Rancho wall a famous tourist point. However, due to the constant hustle of the visitors, students in the school are unable to focus on their studies. Therefore, the management has decided to relocate the wall.



The school's principal, Stanzin Kunzang, has said that the decision was taken as it had become very difficult to control a large number of tourists visiting the wall every day. Besides the fact that the school campus was being littered badly, students were also reportedly getting distracted by the number of tourists flocking to the Wall.



Film-maker Rajkumar Hirani came across the news and shared his opinion on the same saying, "I've read about the decision to relocate the Rancho Wall. My entire cast and crew and I have some wonderful memories of that place." But what's his take on the rationale behind the decision? "Honestly, if the constant stream of tourists is hampering the kids' education, distracting them and creating problems, then I feel it is the right call. At the end of the day, they were the ones who created and gave that wall its name, so I am sure it must be very close to them as well."



Earlier, there were reports that the school was planning to raze the wall as well as ban the tourists from the campus, however, the school authorities have denied the reports and said tourists are very much still welcome. Reportedly, an enhanced 3 Idiots visitor experience has been planned in the vicinity of the school campus, near the existing Rancho's Cafe.



3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Boman Irani created waves not just in India but also opened a huge audience market in China. The film is touted to be one of the most loved films celebrating friendship in Bollywood, making the Rajkumar Hirani directorial an all-time blockbuster.



Rajkumar Hirani is touted to be a miracle maker proving his Midas touch at the box office time and again. The last venture of the director 'Sanju' broke major records at the box office and is the highest grosser of the year and the third highest grosser of all time.

