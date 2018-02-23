 »   »   » 3 Storeys: Is Richa Chadha Playing A Serial Killer In This Film?

The trailer to Richa Chadha's next 3 Storeys released created an immense intrigue amongst the audience.

It is now learnt that the mystery behind the actress onscreen character is that she plays a serial killer in this thrilling ride.



The trailer of 3 storeys showcases different stories, each one tangled between their pasts holding secrets in the present. Throwing light on the mysterious stories, the trailer makes for an interesting watch.



Sources share there that is a mysterious vibe to Richa's character in the film.



The trailer also keeps the storyline of her character under wraps. One can hear Richa's voice a the narrative in the trailer, with no hint of her story.



Buzz is that this is because she is the serial killer who brings about a twist in the life of all other characters in the film.



Richa will be seen in a never seen avatar before. Her last release Fukrey which went out to become one of the sleeper hits of Bollywood had Richa in an entirely different character from 3 Storeys.



Richa's role is that of a femme fatale who lives alone in the Chawl, she knows her way out from major situations. Her character is not much talked about in the film as well but is definitely one of the important characters in the film.



While speaking to a leading daily about her unusual choice of roles, Richa had said, "I sign films based on their potential, but we have to understand that at times, how a story looks on the paper might not be turned out on the screen in the same way."



"Some stories get lost in the process of execution. My film 'Jia Aur Jia' faced the same problem. Though as an actress, I understand that the film is going to the wrong director, I cannot do much because cinema is a director's medium," she had signed off.

