 »   »   » 3 Storeys Trailer To Be Launched In A Unique Way On 7th February!

After the intriguing teaser of 3 Storeys, the film-makers are all set to launch the trailer of the film on February 7, 2018 at the Societal Community Setting in Mumbai. We often hear that the film-makers are launching the trailer at some theater or 5-star hotels, but this time the makers of 3 Storeys are launching the trailer in a most unique way.

As from the trailer we've seen that the story of the movie is based in a societal community setting, so the makers decided to launch the trailer at the real location with the whole cast of the film. Present at the trailer launch will be Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Priya, Sreedharan, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Masumeh, Renuka Shahane, Arjun Mukherjee, Ankit and Aisha.



3 Storeys features a power-packed ensemble cast of actors like Sharman Joshi, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha and Renuka Shahane in pivotal roles. The film is an intriguing feature film revolving around 3 stories. stating, every person has a story behind the masks they wear - simple, twisted, happy, sad... but almost always fascinating.



The makers took to their social media handle and posted motion poster of the film as well. Over the course of three acts, it explores three types of love - lost, avenged and forbidden. Secrets from the past tumble out of many closets and it becomes clear that life in this small community is not quite what it seems.



The film also proves to be the debuting platform for young talents Aisha Ahmed and Ankit Rathi. 3 Storeys is directed by debutante director Arjun Mukherjee, who has had a history in AD filmmaking. B4U Motion Pictures and Excel Entertainment presents 3 Storeys is slated to releases on 9 March, 2018.



