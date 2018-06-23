 »   »   »  35 Years Of Anil Kapoor In Film Industry: Actor Reveals He Was Told He Would Never Make It As A Hero

Anil Gets Emotional On Completing 35 Years In Film Industry

The actor wrote an emotional letter that read, "What a journey it has been. So many characters, so many opportunities to grow, and most of all, the endless memories. I don't really remember the life I had before I entered the movies because I truly started living on the silver screen...I have found my home, my family & my happiness here! I am solucky to have experienced so much and received so much love every day. There is no greater feeling than to be known, recognized and appreciated for the work that you do. I wouldn't be here without all those have taken this journey with me, so a big THANK YOU to each and every one of you...Blessed to be living my dream! - Love, Anil Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor Always Wanted To Be An Actor

When asked how old was he when he decided to be an actor, Anil told Spotboye, "Ever since I was in senses. Trust me, I went for an audition, passed it and told my dad only later....I feel bad when I see confused individuals, those who can't decide what they want to be in life."

On How He Was Told By People That He Would Never Become A Hero

Anil revealed, "For me, I just concentrated on hard work. i was confident no doubt. Andar se I had never had any doubts about myself. Today, there are people who come and admit to me that they felt that I won't make it as a hero. They thought kaise hoga-- moochen, chhoti aankhen, lambe baal, patla." Further when quizzed if that demotivated him, the actor quipped, "Arre, sunta kaun tha? I never took them seriously."

Anil On His Signature Dance Steps

"Well, I didn't really invent them. Those are Bhagwan Dada steps, that style is inherent in most people born in Maharashtra--- like how we dance at Ganesh Festival, Holi etc. So thoda mere mein tha, thoda nahin tha, dheere dheere apne ko polish karta gaya."

Anil On Why Today's Actors Refrain From Doing Multi-Starrers

"I think they would be the best people to answer this question. I wouldn't know how they think. But yes, there are fab scripts which one should be a part of. Kabhi role chhota hoga, kabhi bada hoga, you get your money, your role is good--- why should you bother? One should go by the script, not by the number of heroes that a film has. I, for one, had no issues working in films which had any other hero with me."

Was He Friends Or Foes With Jackie Shroff?

To this, he replied, "Agar 100 fans aate set par, toh 95 went to him and only 5 came to me."