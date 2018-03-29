 »   »   » Here's 5 Reasons Why You Should Watch Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani's Baaghi 2!

Biggest Action Film Of The Year

Baaghi 2 will showcase power-packed stunts and high octane sequences of all forms providing a variety of powerful sequences for action lovers. The action flick includes a chase sequence, an indoor hand to hand combat sequence and also an outdoor mega action sequence. The action scenes will not only include hand to hand sequences but also all kinds of explosives and weapons.Taking the action a notch higher with its second instalment Baaghi 2 will enhance the action for the audience showcasing Tiger Shroff in a more muscular avatar than the prequel.



Sajid Nadiadwala & Tiger Shroff's Hattrick

Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff strike a hat-trick as the duo would be collaborating for the third time after delivering hit films like 'Heropanti' and 'Baaghi'. The duo has created magic on screen each time they joined hands. Carving a place of its own the duo have exceeded the limit of its previous film in terms of action sequences.



Fresh Pairing Of Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani

Baaghi 2 would bring to celluloid the pair of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the first time. There has been huge excitement to witness their love story unfold on the screen. The trailer gave us glimpses of the crackling chemistry of the duo. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are painting the town red with their chemistry during promotions. Sajid Nadiadwala has managed to bring to screen one of the most anticipated pairs of Bollywood.



Ensemble Cast

Along with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Baaghi 2 also stars power-packed performers like Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Pratiek Babbar. Known for his spectacular performances, Manoj Bajpayee is seen in a negative role creating excitement amongst the audience. Randeep Hooda has time and again received appreciation for his remarkable performances, the short glimpses of the actor in the trailer have piqued the interest of the audience. Pratiek Babbar will be seen returning to the silver screen after quite a while, the actor will be seen as the antagonist with a high octane action climax sequence with Tiger Shroff. Deepak Dobriyal also plays a pivotal part in the film and is seen in glimpses in the trailer, while much is not known about his character it would be interesting to watch the actor in a mysterious role.



Ahmed Khan

Bringing out the best in his actors director Ahmed Khan has left no stone unturned to expand the horizons of action levels in Baaghi 2. As a choreographer, Khan has worked with Tiger earlier for songs like "Zindagi aa raha hoon main" and "Chal wahan jaate hain". Talking about the same he said, "In those videos, I explored the dancer and actor side of Tiger. And in ‘Baaghi 2', I explored the action hero in him. I choreographed all the action sequences. The best part of working with Tiger is that he amplifies my ideas with his performance, and that takes it to the next level."

