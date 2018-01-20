 »   »   » 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018: Here's The Complete Winners List!

It's finally here! The first award function of the year 2018 in the form of the much awaited 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards is being held tonight in Mumbai.
It's a place whose glitz and glamour brings all the bigwigs from the Hindi film industry under one roof.
With the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan playing the host for the evening, expect his charm, witty one-liners and crazy antics to bring the house down and leave the audience in splits.
Meanwhile, below is the list of winners who won at the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018-
Best Sound Design
Anish John- Trapped
Best Production Design
Parul Sondh- Daddy
Best Editing
Nitin Baid- Trapped
Best Cinematography
Sirsha Ray- A Death In The Gunjh
Best Action
Tom Struthers- Tiger Zinda Hai
Best Background Score
Pritam- Jagga Jasoos
Best Choreography
Vijay Ganguly & Ruel Dausan Varindani- Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos)
Best Player Singer (Female)
Meghna Misshra- Nach Di Phira (Secret Superstar)
Best Lyrics
Amitabh Bhattacharya- Jagga Jasoos
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh- Roke Na Ruke Naina (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)
Best Music Album
Pritam- Jagga Jasoos
Jio Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award
Mala Sinha