 »   »   » 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018: Here's The Complete Winners List!

63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018: Here's The Complete Winners List!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

It's finally here! The first award function of the year 2018 in the form of the much awaited 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards is being held tonight in Mumbai.

It's a place whose glitz and glamour brings all the bigwigs from the Hindi film industry under one roof.

jio

The much awaited 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards is the place whose glitz and glamour brings all the bigwigs from the film industry under one roof and makes it a starry night to remember!

With the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan playing the host for the evening, expect his charm, witty one-liners and crazy antics to bring the house down and leave the audience in splits.

Meanwhile, below is the list of winners who won at the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018-

Best Sound Design

Anish John- Trapped

Best Production Design

Parul Sondh- Daddy

Best Editing

Nitin Baid- Trapped

Best Cinematography

Sirsha Ray- A Death In The Gunj

Best Action

Tom Struthers- Tiger Zinda Hai

Best Background Score

Pritam- Jagga Jasoos

Best Choreography

Vijay Ganguly & Ruel Dausan Varindani- Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos)

Best Player Singer (Female)

Meghna Misshra- Nach Di Phira (Secret Superstar)

Best Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya- Jagga Jasoos

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh- Roke Na Ruke Naina (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

Best Music Album

Pritam- Jagga Jasoos

Jio Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award

Mala Sinha and Bappi Lahiri

Best Original Story

Amit V Masurkar- Newton

Best Screenplay

Shubhashish Bhutiani- Mukti Bhawan

Best Dialogue

Hitesh Kewalya- Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Rajkummar Rao- Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Debut Director

Konkona Sensharma- A Death In The Gunj

Best Film (Critics)

Newton

Best Director (Popular)

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary- Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Film (Popular)

Hindi Medium

Best Actress (Critics)

Zaira Wasim- Secret Superstar

Best Actor (Critics)

Rajkummar Rao- Trapped

Best Actor (Popular)

Irrfan Khan (Hindi Medium)

Best Actress (Popular)

Vidya Balan- Tumhari Sulu

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Meher Vij- Secret Superstar

People's Choice Award for Best Short Film

Anahut

Best Short Film In Fiction

Juice

Best Short Film In Non-Fiction

Invisible Wings

Best Actor (Female) In A Short Film

Shefali Shah- Juice

Best Actor (Male) In A Short Film

Jackie Shroff- Khujli

Best Costume

Rohit Chaturvedi- A Death In The Gunj

Shahrukh Khan
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat