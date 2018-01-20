 »   »   » 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018: Ranveer Singh's Special Tribute To Bollywood!

The much awaited 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards is taking place tonight at the NSCI Stadium, Worli in Mumbai. While it's indeed going to be a starry night with names like Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Shahrukh Khan and others performing, we have some fresh scoop for you about what Ranveer Singh has in store for us!

The 'Padmaavat' actor is known for his super-cool, quirky, edgy sense of style and he has certainly upped his style game for this year's Filmfare Awards appearance.

Known for his bold fashion choices and love of Hindi movies, Ranveer will pay a tribute to the movies and actors that he loves and have been a part of his growing up years through this fantastical suit. Filmy with a flair, it is one more example of Ranveer sporting an outfit that only he can pull off!

Ranveer's stylist Nitasha Gaurav reveals, "We were looking to do something that would be crazy and cool as well as pertinent to this occasion. I called up Karrtik Dhingra, who is a menswear designer with expertise in printing and we firmed up the idea of this suit. I sourced images of posters from Ranveer's favorite films from the Eighties and the Nineties, including ones with popular music that he loves. A lot of these films have cult popularity today. Dhingra did a brilliant job of printing the fabric and making the suit, and I think the result has been truly unique. It's a tribute of sorts to the movies and what better place to wear it than the Filmfare awards!"



With posters of Ajooba, Deewar, Ram Lakhan, Baazigar, Ghayal, Aankhen, Vastav and other iconic films that have shaped Bollywood finding place in Ranveer's suit, here's one show stealer at the red carpet that you won't be able to stop looking at!

Well Ranveer, we just can't wait to see what 'dhamaaka' you are planning for us! Meanwhile, you folks stay tuned for all the latest updates from the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018.