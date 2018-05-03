English
 »   »   » 65th National Film Award Live Updates! View Pictures

65th National Film Award Live Updates! View Pictures

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

The 65th National Film Award is on and President Ram Nath Kovind handed over the prestigious awards to the winners and Jhanvi Kapoor stood out when she received the award on behalf of her mother Sridevi, who won the Best Actress Award posthumously for Mom. It was indeed a very proud moment for Jhanvi Kapoor and she'll remember this day for the rest of her life. National Film Awards is one of the most important and prestigious award in the country, which recognises talent from the film industry.

16:05 pm: Boney, Jhanvi & Khushi Arrive

Boney Kapoor along with his daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor arrive at the red carpet to receive the Best Actress Award posthumously for Sridevi for her role in Mom. "We are proud of her, she truly deserved it. She always gave her best for all her films. Sadly she is not around to accept it. But we are proud of it," Boney said.

3:32 pm: Divya Dutta Arrives

Blackmail actress Divya Dutta arrive at the red carpet along with her siblings. She won the Best Supporting Actress Award for Irada. Divya, thanked her fans for all the support and also stated that her mother is watching her "from above."

3:46 pm: Pankaj Tripathi Arrives

Newton actor Pankaj Tripathi arrives at the prestigious ceremony along with his wife Mridula Tripathi. He opened up by saying that he feels relived that hard work finally pays off.

16:00 pm: Akshaye Khanna Arrives

Akshaye Khanna arrives at the red carpet to receive his father Vinod Khanna's Dadasaheb Phalke award posthumously. He said, "Very humbling for me as his son to receive the award, it is a very proud moment for us."

3:54 pm: Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya arrive at the red carpet along with his family members. He opened up by saying that the National Film Awards are much bigger and prestigious than the Oscar Awards.

Read more about: sridevi jhanvi kapoor mom
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

X