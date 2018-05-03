 »   »   » 65th National Film Award Live Updates! View Pictures

16:05 pm: Boney, Jhanvi & Khushi Arrive

Boney Kapoor along with his daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor arrive at the red carpet to receive the Best Actress Award posthumously for Sridevi for her role in Mom. "We are proud of her, she truly deserved it. She always gave her best for all her films. Sadly she is not around to accept it. But we are proud of it," Boney said.

3:32 pm: Divya Dutta Arrives

Blackmail actress Divya Dutta arrive at the red carpet along with her siblings. She won the Best Supporting Actress Award for Irada. Divya, thanked her fans for all the support and also stated that her mother is watching her "from above."

3:46 pm: Pankaj Tripathi Arrives

Newton actor Pankaj Tripathi arrives at the prestigious ceremony along with his wife Mridula Tripathi. He opened up by saying that he feels relived that hard work finally pays off.

16:00 pm: Akshaye Khanna Arrives

Akshaye Khanna arrives at the red carpet to receive his father Vinod Khanna's Dadasaheb Phalke award posthumously. He said, "Very humbling for me as his son to receive the award, it is a very proud moment for us."