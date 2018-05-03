 »   »   » 65th National Film Awards Live Updates! View Pictures

Jhanvi Kapoor LOOKS LIKE her mother Sridevi in SAREE at 65th National Award Ceremony | FilmiBeat

The 65th National Film Award is on and President Ram Nath Kovind handed over the prestigious awards to the winners and what stood out is when he presented the Best Actress Award posthumously for Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor went on stage to receive it on behalf of her. It was indeed a very proud moment for Jhanvi and Khushi and they'll remember this day for the rest of their lives. National Film Awards is one of the most important and prestigious award in the country, which recognises talent from the film industry.

18:17 pm: Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor go on stage and collect the Best Actress Award posthumously on behalf of Sridevi for her role in the movie Mom.

16:05 pm: Boney, Jhanvi & Khushi Arrive Boney Kapoor along with his daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor arrive at the red carpet to receive the Best Actress Award posthumously for Sridevi for her role in Mom. "We are proud of her, she truly deserved it. She always gave her best for all her films. Sadly she is not around to accept it. But we are proud of it," Boney said. 3:32 pm: Divya Dutta Arrives Blackmail actress Divya Dutta arrive at the red carpet along with her siblings. She won the Best Supporting Actress Award for Irada. Divya, thanked her fans for all the support and also stated that her mother is watching her "from above." 3:46 pm: Pankaj Tripathi Arrives Newton actor Pankaj Tripathi arrives at the prestigious ceremony along with his wife Mridula Tripathi. He opened up by saying that he feels relived that hard work finally pays off. 16:00 pm: Akshaye Khanna Arrives Akshaye Khanna arrives at the red carpet to receive his father Vinod Khanna's Dadasaheb Phalke award posthumously. He said, "Very humbling for me as his son to receive the award, it is a very proud moment for us."

3:54 pm: Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya arrive at the red carpet along with his family members. He opened up by saying that the National Film Awards are much bigger and prestigious than the Oscar Awards.

Below is the complete list of the National Award 2018 winners:

Best Hindi Film Award - Newton

Best Action Direction - Baahubali: The Conclusion

Best Choreography - Ganesh Acharya for Toilet Ek Prem Katha's song 'Gori Tu Latth Maar'

Best Special Effects - Baahubali: The Conclusion

Best Background Score - A.R Rahman for Mom

Best Supporting Actor (Female) - Divya Dutta for Irada

Best Actor (Female) - Sridevi for Mom

Dadasaheb Phalke Award - Late actor Vinod Khanna

Best Popular Film - Baahubali: The Conclusion