 »   »   » A BIOPIC On Akshay Kumar? Actor Says It Won't Make Sense; His Life Is Not Exciting Like Sanjay Dutt

Akshay- The Man Who Aced In Every Biopic Which He Did

To this, the superstar told DNA, "I don't know anything about being an expert. I've successfully done Airlift, which was about a businessman who helped evacuate 1,70,000 Indians from Kuwait. The second one was Rustom that was inspired by commander KM Nanavati. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was based on the story of Anita and Shivram Narre and now, I'm doing PadMan, which is the true-life account of Arunachalam Muruganantham. These guys are real heroes and their lives have been truly inspiring."

Akshay Talks About The Real Padman- Arunachalam Muruganantham

He was quoted as saying by the leading daily, "I admire him. Just imagine, he was almost the first Indian man who truly understood what his wife went through, month after month. And he felt that he needed to do something about it. By ‘inventing' the low-cost sanitary napkin, he has done a service to the future generations of women."

A Biopic On Akky's Life?

To this, he quipped, "No. Take someone like Sanjay Dutt. His life is interesting, so it makes sense to make a biopic on him. My life is not too exciting."

Be The Change

Earlier, when Akshay was asked about starring in PadMan which delves into the topic of menstruation, the actor had said, "If you change nothing, nothing will change. It's not about being bold, but about breaking taboos that hold us back. I have lived with women all my life, yet I have learnt more about the topic while making this film than ever before. I do not mind who I offend or whose stomach I turn by being bold, this is not the Stone Age; menstruating is natural."

What Makes Padman Different From Other Superheroes?

"Frankly, I didn't know anything about sanitary napkins till two years ago; I had not even held one in my hand. My sister or my wife didn't ask me to go to the pharmacy to get one. However, after Tina (Twinkle Khanna) researched Arunachalam's life and wrote about him in her book - The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad - she told me about him at length. And I became so interested in his life that when she suggested making a biopic on him, I was fully charged.

Padman has ventured where no other superhero has. I think Arunachalam's story is more relevant than that of other superheroes like Batman and Superman because he dealt with a common woman's problem. And I think I'm doing him service by bringing his story to the big screen."

Is He Planning To Join Politics Like His 2.0 Co-Star Rajinikanth?

"I'm not entering politics. Doing movies that address public issues doesn't mean that I'm paving the way for a political career. I'm very happy being an actor. I don't have an agenda but this kind of cinema gives me joy.For instance, after watching OMG - Oh My God! people went to temples but they stopped pouring oil and milk on the idols. Instead, they donated money. This level of awareness is all that I'm targeting. I want to make small changes."