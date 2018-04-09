 »   »   » After Sanjay Dutt, A Biopic On Salman Khan? Varun Dhawan Hints Which Actor Will Fit Into His Shoes!

Related Articles
- Man With A Golden Heart! Salman Khan Visits School Children Just A Day After His Release
- Swag Se Swagat For Salman Khan On Homecoming
- Salman Khan Granted Bail: Not Katrina Kaif But Sonam Kapoor & These Celebs Dared To Stand By Him
- Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan Granted Bail By Jodhpur Court!
- Salman Khan's Blackbuck Poaching Case Final Hearing: Live Updates
- Vikas Gupta Comes In Support Of Salman Khan On Blackbuck Poaching Case; We Must Say He’s Got A Point
- Kapil Sharma Gets Abusive On Twitter, Later Deletes Tweets & Claims His Account Was HACKED!
- Salman Khan's Blackbuck Poaching Case: Here's What The Judge Had To Say!
- Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan & Katrina Kaif Scared To React On Salman Khan's 'Jail Or Bail' Situation?
- Jail Or Bail? What Will Happen To Salman Khan's Plea Tomorrow In The Blackbuck Poaching Case
- Salman Khan's Bail On Hold, To Spend One More Night In Jail: These 5 Celebs Went Through The Same
- While Salman Khan Acts 'Tough' Inside The Jail, His Counsel Is Threatened To Not Appear In The Court
- Sanjay Dutt's Biopic To Release As Scheduled In March 2018, Confirms Rajkumar Hirani
Actor Varun Dhawan believes it is too early to make a biopic on Salman Khan but jokes if it has to be made, no one but the superstar will himself feature in it. Salman was granted bail after he spent the two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail over the 20-year-old blackbuck poaching case.
Varun says Salman and his family respects the law and everyone is happy that the actor is out of jail. "Everyone is relieved. I said this earlier in a tweet that he and his family really value, respect and believe in the Indian judiciary and they will go about it in the best legal way possible."
Varun On Salman's Homecoming
"But as someone, who has a personal relationship with him, I am very very happy that he's home. I went to meet him yesterday and it feels really good to see him," Varun said in a media interaction.
Varun On Salman's Homecoming
"But as someone, who has a personal relationship with him, I am very very happy that he's home. I went to meet him yesterday and it feels really good to see him," Varun said in a media interaction.
Varun On Salman's Biopic
When asked that a lot of people feel he is the perfect choice to play role of the 52-year-old actor in a biopic,Varun Dhawan quipped, "He is too young to make a biopic on."
Will Varun Feature In His Biopic?
When further quizzed about what does he feel about the idea of him featuring in Salman's biopic, he said, "No, not right now. I think he will star in his own biopic. But in all seriousness, I am just glad he is back."
Varun Is One Of A Few Celebs Who Stood By Salman
While most of the celebs stayed mum on Salman Khan's 'bail or jail' situation, Varun Dhawan is one of a few celebs, who took stand for Salman Khan and rather tweeted in Salman Khan's favour.
On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's romantic drama October. The film, penned by Juhi Chaturvedi and featuring newcomer Banita Sandhu, is scheduled to release on April 13.
Credits - PTI
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.