 »   »   » After Sanjay Dutt, A Biopic On Salman Khan? Varun Dhawan Hints Which Actor Will Fit Into His Shoes!

Varun On Salman's Homecoming

"But as someone, who has a personal relationship with him, I am very very happy that he's home. I went to meet him yesterday and it feels really good to see him," Varun said in a media interaction.

Varun On Salman's Biopic

When asked that a lot of people feel he is the perfect choice to play role of the 52-year-old actor in a biopic,Varun Dhawan quipped, "He is too young to make a biopic on."

Will Varun Feature In His Biopic?

When further quizzed about what does he feel about the idea of him featuring in Salman's biopic, he said, "No, not right now. I think he will star in his own biopic. But in all seriousness, I am just glad he is back."

Varun Is One Of A Few Celebs Who Stood By Salman

While most of the celebs stayed mum on Salman Khan's 'bail or jail' situation, Varun Dhawan is one of a few celebs, who took stand for Salman Khan and rather tweeted in Salman Khan's favour.