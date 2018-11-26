English
A Decade Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Vicky Kaushal's Uri Team Pays A Fitting Tribute To Martyrs

By
    The 2008 Mumbai attacks were a group of terrorist attacks that took place in November 2008, when 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, carried out a series of 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai. 

    Vicky Kaushal's starrer Uri is releasing soon and is based on the story of 2016- Surgical strike attack by four heavily armed militants near the town of Uri in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. This was reported as, "the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir in two decades".

    uri

    The makers decided to kick-start their film activity on 26/11 marking it a tribute to the martyrs of the day. On Monday, 26/11, 330 radio stations played a special tributary message at 10.12 am as a mark of respect in the memory of the people martyred.

    Confirming the same, Ronnie Screwvala said, "On the 10 year anniversary Of the 26/11 attacks, the URI team will show their respect to all those martyred on that day by observing silence across 330 radio stations all over India at 10:12 am sharp."

    Uri is based on Indian Army's surgical strikes on terror launch pads across Line of Control (LOC). On September 18, 2016, 19 Indian soldiers were killed in an early morning attack by Pakistani terrorists at the 12 Infantry Brigade headquarters in Uri. In response, on September 29, the Indian Army's Special Forces carried out surgical strikes on terror launch pads across Line of Control (LOC).

    Vicky Kaushal was earlier quoted as saying by IANS, "It was really nice experience to work in the film. In a short span of my of career, Uri has been the most physically demanding film for me and I am very excited because after the teaser, the trailer of the film will also release. I am very excited to know audience reaction to the film."

    Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on 11th January 2019.

