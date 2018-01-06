 »   »   » A DEJA VU MOMENT! Sonam Kapoor Talks About Working With Rumoured Ex Ranbir Kapoor In Dutt Biopic

Ahem Ahem...

During the promotions of Saawariya in an interview with BBC when Ranbir was quizzed whether he had brotherly feelings for Sonam while growing up, the actor had replied, "No I don't think it was anything brotherly. Sonam has always been this incredibly beautiful girl, and the best thing about Sonam is she's so good at heart. There's so much of goodness in her, there is no negativity. Whatever she says, it's from the heart.



And she's always been like that. It's not that oh she's become an actress so she's changed or she's going to change. I know she'll always be this way. She's really grounded and there's no attitude or ego hassles. Everything is black or white, there's no middle, and that's the best thing with Sonam that she has retained since childhood."





