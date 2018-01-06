 »   »   » A DEJA VU MOMENT! Sonam Kapoor Talks About Working With Rumoured Ex Ranbir Kapoor In Dutt Biopic

Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor landed their first big break in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. Eleven years later, the duo will be seen sharing screen space again in Rajkumar Hirani's Dutt.
Recently while speaking to a leading daily, Sonam got candid about working with Ranbir Kapoor whom she was rumoured to be dating at one point. Here's what she had to say...
Sonam Says Ranbir Hasn't Changed Much
A Quint report quoted her as saying, "I don't think I have changed either. He is such a fine actor."
She Calls It A 'Deja Vu' Moment
She further added, "We just have 10 years of experience. But it was fabulous working with him. We shot in ND studios for Saawariya and for this film we shot at the same place. So it was deja vu."
For Those Who Ain't Aware
Ranbir and Sonam are known to be childhood buddies. But, it was rumoured that their friendship had blossomed into love on the sets of Saawariya. Later, there were strong whispers about him dumping her for Deepika Padukone. Unfortunately things didn't work out between them and Ranbir found solace in his then co-star Katrina Kaif only to break her heart too!
Ahem Ahem...
During the promotions of Saawariya in an interview with BBC when Ranbir was quizzed whether he had brotherly feelings for Sonam while growing up, the actor had replied, "No I don't think it was anything brotherly. Sonam has always been this incredibly beautiful girl, and the best thing about Sonam is she's so good at heart. There's so much of goodness in her, there is no negativity. Whatever she says, it's from the heart.
And she's always been like that. It's not that oh she's become an actress so she's changed or she's going to change. I know she'll always be this way. She's really grounded and there's no attitude or ego hassles. Everything is black or white, there's no middle, and that's the best thing with Sonam that she has retained since childhood."
Sonam Too Was In Awe Of Her Co-Star
She had said, "Ranbir has always been this stud. All the girls always wanted him! He's always been one of those guys who girls always run after, and stuff like that. He's a few years older then me but we've been, I guess we hung out like a couple of times and we were always on a very friendly note. He likes to pull my leg a lot. But...And I like correcting everything he does, a lot!"
When Sonam Had Slammed All Rumours About Dating Ranbir
Later, in interview with a leading daily, Sonam had clarified that she never had an affair with Ranbir.
Sonam On Veere Di Wedding
While speaking to PTI, she recently said, "Veere Di Wedding looks so different. There should be more such films, this should be the norm. In Hollywood there are many female-oriented films that are such big blockbusters and are entertaining. We don't have such films in India."