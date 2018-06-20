 »   »   »  A First For Akshay Kumar! Superstar To Play Warrior King Prithviraj Chauhan In Yash Raj Film's Next?

Related Articles
Since the last few months, the tinsel town has been abuzz with the reports that Akshay Kumar has signed a movie with Yash Raj Films. Now as per a report in DNA, the Khiladi Kumar is indeed teaming up with Aditya Chopra for a film next year.
What makes it even interesting is that if the latest reports are to be believed then we will get to see the 'Gold' actor essaying the role of a historical character in this flick. Curious to know more details about this project? For that then you will need to scroll down-
Not Shinmin Amin But This Man To Direct The Film
The leading daily quoted a source as saying, "Akshay and YRF have been discussing to work together for quite sometime. There were rumours that Shimit Amin is directing a film with him, but that's not true. It's another project that will be helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi."
Akshay Will Play The Role Of Prithviraj Chauhan
Yes, you heard that right. The source further revealed that Akshay would be top-lining the cast as Prithviraj Chauhan and added, "It will be mounted on a huge scale. The team will also recreate the 12th century for it."
Akshay Was The Only Choice
"Chandraprakash has been planning to make a movie on Prithviraj Chauhan for the last two-and-a-half years now. Akshay has been his only choice for the role. Aditya loved his storytelling and decided to back the project."
Gear Up For An Epic Love Story
"This film will showcase Akshay as a warrior and also narrate the epic love story of Prithviraj and Sanyukta," the source further added.
The Film Will Roll Next Year
"The project will roll out around mid-next year, after Akshay finishes Hera Pheri 3. Right now, the filmmaker and his team is busy with research and per-production."
Going Back To History
For those who ain't aware, Prithiviraj Chauhan was known for his valour and sharp military skills. The warrior king is widely remembered for his epic love story with Sanyukta, who was the daughter of his enemy, Kannauj King, Jaichand. He rode off with her on his horse, on the day of her Swayamvar. Their saga is considered one of India's most popular medieval romances.
It looks like the stupendous success of Deepika Padukone's success has piqued the interest of filmmakers in historical subjects. While Ashutosh Gowariker recently announced Panipat, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Taanaji- The Unsung Hero.
Meanwhile do you folks think Akshay is an apt choice to play Prithiviraj Chauhan on screen? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below.
