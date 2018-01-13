 »   »   » A HAPPY FAMILY! This Click Of Taimur Ali Khan With Parents Saif- Kareena Will Brighten Your Day

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's apple of the eye, Taimur is hands down one of the cutest babies in B-town. Each time his picture makes way on the social media, the fans just cannot stop going 'aww' over his cuteness.
Well recently, late actor Shashi Kapoor's son Karan Kapoor shared ssome amazing unseen pictures from Taimur's birthday bash and we bet you won't stop smiling seeing them...
Saif- Kareena Just Can't Stop Lovingly Gazing At The Cutie-Pie
In the picture, Saif and Kareena are seen looking lovingly at Taimur while the toddler too cannot stop flaunting his adorable smile. Now that's what we call a perfect family picture!
He Isn't Stopping Stealing Our Hearts
Another one had him chilling with his parents. While Saif- Kareena are trying to engage Taimur in a conversation, the boy is busy opening his birthday gifts.
When Saif Found Taimur Like A Drunk Baby
Recently in an interview, the 'Kaalakaandi' actor revealed, "He's a very cute kid. Watching him walk for the first time is like watching a drunk baby. It's hysterical and so cute. So, it's a wonderful part of our lives."
He Is Open To Taimur Doing Ads
Saif- Kareena are quite cool with Taimur's public appearances and the paparazzi's fascination with the kid. In fact he recently said that he is open to doing an endorsement with Taimur provided they are paid really well.
The Secret Behind Taimur's Popularity
The doting dad had revealed that Taimur is a blue-eyed boy. He was quoted as saying, "He is a genetic treasure trove, he is. He has got a bit of Rabindranath Tagore, he is a bit of Raj Kapoor, a bit of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, little bit of Bhopal. It's beyond me."
Saif On Dealing With Taimur's Overnight Stardom
"You have to sit him down, the minute he can understand it. And it'll start with calling the people at home and not yelling. It'll be manners, it'll be Please, Thank You, Aadaab. It'll be discipline from young age. At least we know these things. These Bombay kids are out of control. He'll be very well behaved. And honestly if he does his namaste right, he'll score points. Have you seen Sara's aadaab when she was younger? This is it. This is what we need, a nice aadaab from Tim. TIM by the way."