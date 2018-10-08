English
 »   »   »  A Morphed Video Of Akshay Kumar Talking Against Tanushree Dutta Gets Removed!

A Morphed Video Of Akshay Kumar Talking Against Tanushree Dutta Gets Removed!

    There is no dearth of morphed videos and pictures on the internet and one such video clip showing Akshay Kumar talking ill against Tanushree Dutta went viral all over the internet and was shared by several groups and the clip even spilled on as WhatsApp forwards. Akshay Kumar filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime cell of the Mumbai Police at the Bandra-Kurla complex calling the viral video fake.

    Akshay Kumar, in his statement, said that he has not made any comments which the video depicts and his words have been taken out of context from another interview and morphed to make it look like he's talking about the Tanushree Dutta controversy. The video has been heavily edited to make Akshay Kumar sound insensitive and bad.

    Akshay Kumar Tanushree Dutta

    As soon as the Cyber Cell took down the complaint, the officials swung into action and took down the video and thus stopped further circulation. HT quoted an official from the department as saying, "The narrative of the video was edited in a way that it looks like Kumar is expressing his views on the Dutta-Patekar controversy, which he never did. We tried to search the video on YouTube, but could not get it; probably it was blocked or removed. We have asked him to produce a copy of the video. The inquiry is going on."

    The official also stated that there's no complaint against anyone as of now and can comment on the matter only when the investigation is complete.

    Also, Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna took to Twitter and supported Tanushree Dutta by saying that she's a brave woman for speaking up on what is right.

    Twinkle Khanna tweeted on journalist Janice Sequeira's thread as, "Please read this thread before judging or shaming #TanushreeDutta a working environment without harassment and intimidation is a fundamental right and by speaking up this brave woman helps pave the way towards that very goal for all of us!"

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 15:49 [IST]
