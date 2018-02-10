 »   »   » A NEW STORY! Shahid Kapoor Begins Shooting For Batti Gul Meter Chalu In Uttarakhand; See Pics

Biker Boy

Dressed in a blue jacket and black denim, Shahid Kapoor's biker boy avatar has definitely left us all drooling. He captioned this picture as, "On set. Batti Gul meter Chalu. Here we go. #goodpeople#goodvibes.''



Fun Times Ahead

In the other picture, he is seen reading the script and laughing his heart out which he captioned as, ‘'MAJJA.'' Looks like Shahid is having a great time on the sets!



Shahid & Shraddha Renunite After Haider

Reportedly, the chirpy actress will play a small-town girl, with a mind of her own. A fun loving girl, when it comes to standing up for what is right, she wholeheartedly supports the cause and fights shoulder-to-shoulder with her friend.



Talking about her role, producer Prernaa Arora from KriaArj Entertainment had earlier, "She's a bubbly girl and quite notorious in the first half of the film. Post interval, her character undergoes a transformation and with her behaviour, her look will also change."







Yami Gautam Is Also A Part Of The Film

Like Shahid, she too would be playing the role of a lawyer. When quizzed how she is prepping for her role, Yami had said, "There aren't many references on screen for my character, but honestly that makes the prep even more exciting. I am working on my dialect and my language, and what better source than Hindi literature. I am also looking forward to my prep with Shree and the cast as the best comes out when the entire team collaborates."



Shahid Kapoor's Chocolate Boy Charm Is Back

"Shahid plays a young local boy from Uttarakhand who is a diehard romantic.The costume designer duo has been working with artisans in villages of the North Indian state and sourcing fabrics locally to ensure authenticity. Shahid will be wearing lots of bright sweaters and jackets since the story unfolds in winter."



"Shahid is a terrific actor and has been spending hours every day getting each line and punctuation in his dialogue sheet right. Along with Shree, Siddharth and Garima, he has been adding his own humour to the character and constantly improvising. He's mastered the local dialect after undergoing training since the beginning of the year," producer Prerna had told a leading daily.







What's The Film About

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a quirky story with an underlying social message. It narrates the story of a man's fight against power distribution companies.

