 »   »   » A NEW STORY! Shahid Kapoor Begins Shooting For Batti Gul Meter Chalu In Uttarakhand; See Pics

Riding high on the success of Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor has kickstarted the shooting of his next movie 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' in Uttarakhand.
The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam in the film. It has Shahid essaying the role of a lawyer for the very first time in his career.
Recently, Shahid shared some pictures from the sets to give us a little sneak-peek about what's in store for us...
Biker Boy
Dressed in a blue jacket and black denim, Shahid Kapoor's biker boy avatar has definitely left us all drooling. He captioned this picture as, "On set. Batti Gul meter Chalu. Here we go. #goodpeople#goodvibes.''
Fun Times Ahead
In the other picture, he is seen reading the script and laughing his heart out which he captioned as, ‘'MAJJA.'' Looks like Shahid is having a great time on the sets!
Shahid & Shraddha Renunite After Haider
Reportedly, the chirpy actress will play a small-town girl, with a mind of her own. A fun loving girl, when it comes to standing up for what is right, she wholeheartedly supports the cause and fights shoulder-to-shoulder with her friend.
Talking about her role, producer Prernaa Arora from KriaArj Entertainment had earlier, "She's a bubbly girl and quite notorious in the first half of the film. Post interval, her character undergoes a transformation and with her behaviour, her look will also change."
Yami Gautam Is Also A Part Of The Film
Like Shahid, she too would be playing the role of a lawyer. When quizzed how she is prepping for her role, Yami had said, "There aren't many references on screen for my character, but honestly that makes the prep even more exciting. I am working on my dialect and my language, and what better source than Hindi literature. I am also looking forward to my prep with Shree and the cast as the best comes out when the entire team collaborates."
Shahid Kapoor's Chocolate Boy Charm Is Back
"Shahid plays a young local boy from Uttarakhand who is a diehard romantic.The costume designer duo has been working with artisans in villages of the North Indian state and sourcing fabrics locally to ensure authenticity. Shahid will be wearing lots of bright sweaters and jackets since the story unfolds in winter."
"Shahid is a terrific actor and has been spending hours every day getting each line and punctuation in his dialogue sheet right. Along with Shree, Siddharth and Garima, he has been adding his own humour to the character and constantly improvising. He's mastered the local dialect after undergoing training since the beginning of the year," producer Prerna had told a leading daily.
What's The Film About
Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a quirky story with an underlying social message. It narrates the story of a man's fight against power distribution companies.
Speaking about Shahid, Prerna had said, "He's got a positive vibe and is intelligent. He has creative inputs, which work well for us. He's been very collaborative with us. I've been a huge admirer of Shahid's work. I loved him in Kaminey, Haider, R...Rajkumar, and Rangoon! I always knew that someday we would be working together but I was patiently waiting for a strong subject which I found in Batti Gul. Shahid has always challenged himself with each film. He can dance, do action and is great with comedy. He's good-looking, talented and dedicated. He's the quintessential Bollywood hero."