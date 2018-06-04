 »   »   »  A.R Rahman & Rajkumar Hirani Mark First Association With Sanju

Sanju will mark the first ever collaboration of the industry legends Rajkumar Hirani and A R Rahman. While the album has been composed by Rohan - Rohan and Vikram Montrose, the phenomenal music composer has composed two tracks for the biopic on Sanjay Dutt. Rajkumar Hirani reveals that producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's dissatisfaction with one of the songs in the album led them to knock on Rahman's door.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra SHAME On You! Indians Disgusted Upon Showing Them As Terrorists In Quantico



Rajkumar Hirani shares that, "Since the song had already been shot, it wouldn't have been possible to record another number and re-shoot it. So, we needed someone to create a new song keeping in mind these visuals. Considering it required tremendous expertise, Vinod suggested Rahman's name. We called him and he immediately agreed to help us. I was touched by his humility."



The Academy Award winning musician is known to work late into the night. Happy to witness the method behind the madness of Rahman, the director says, "It does not matter what time he works at or which part of the globe he works from. He is immensely talented, and his understanding of cinema is so strong that he can enhance your images with his music. He adapts to what you want".



The director reveals that Dutt's original tracks too have found place in the movie. The music maestro A.R Rahman shares," I was always curious to know how the magical team of Mr Vidhu vinod chopra and Mr Raju Hirani created these bold blockbusters together. I was pleasantly surprised when I got a call to be a Guest Composer on this one. I loved the whole process of creating the songs along with Irshad Kamil. Hope you like my two songs! Wishing the best to the whole creative team!"



Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. 'Sanju' is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.



Also Read: Take A Wild Guess! Kareena Kapoor Had Rejected These 2 Blockbuster Movies