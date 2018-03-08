 »   »   » A R Rahman To Compose Music For The Fault In Our Stars Hindi Remake

Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman has signed up for the Bollywood remake of The Fault In Our Stars. The Hindi adaptation of the 2014 Hollywood romantic saga will be directed by Mukesh Chhabra and produced by Fox Star Studios.

The 51-year-old composer, who has scored international projects such as Slumdog Millionaire, for which he won two Academy Awards and 127 Hours among others, said he was excited to come aboard the film.

I have had the pleasure of collaborating with Fox Star Studios and Mukesh Chhabra on many projects in the past and they have all been great experiences. When I heard the narration of their Indian adaptation of 'The Fault In Our Stars' and especially how music is so beautifully woven into the narrative I got quite excited. I am looking forward to creating music for this heart warming venture," Rahman said in a statement.

Chhabra, who is making his directorial debut with the film, which stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead, said Rahman agreeing to compose music for the movie was a dream come true.

"As a casting director, I have worked on many films where A R Rahman sir was the music composer but it was like a dream come true when he agreed to do the music for The Fault In Our Stars remake. It is truly a hand of encouragement and boost for a debutant director like myself to have A R Rahman sir on board," he said.

Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios said the movie was the apt opportunity for the company to collaborate with the music composer and the debutant helmer. "We are thrilled to have A R Rahman on board for the hindi adaptation of our Hollywood hit, The Fault In Our Stars.''

''Fox Star Studios and A R Rahman have had a very special relationship over the years and we can't think of a better project to work on. With Mukesh Chhabra, the ace casting director making his directorial debut, and A R Rahmans Midas touch, our film is all set to hit the right notes with music lovers," he said.

The movie traces the life of a young girl suffering from cancer, who subsequently meets a boy at a support group and falls in love with him. Sushant will play Ensel Algort's character, Gus, a cancer survivor who falls for the terminally-ill Hazel (originally played by Shailene Woodley).

Based on John Green's novel, the original movie was directed by Josh Boone.PTI

