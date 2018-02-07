 »   »   » A Story Behind OPPO F5 – New Companion To Capture The Real You

The heartbreaks and despair - everything starts somewhere around the dreams, departure, which promise a shower of social acceptance for one; and, at the same time, they might nest out from the promises that they made to their loved ones.

When promises fade away for something 'better', life pitches the question you can't possibly counter. But what if, there's someone who really knows, who really cares about what you are going through? Someone really better?

The story behind the short film of the Sidharth Limited Edition OPPO F5 phones puts a limelight on the same. The short film, directed by Mohit Suri, features Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles and it takes the audience to the alternative melodic world of inner betterment. The short film is continuing to draw people's attention and has gone all viral, reaching more than 16 M viewers up to date.

The story starts with a best-wrapped gift, which was never meant to be opened in the hands of a wrong person, and soon it touches the heart of the viewers by providing an all-watching guardian angel to help fix a broken heart. With the arrival of the true companion (OPPO F5, Sidharth Malhotra), Aditi (Kriti Kharbanda) finds her way to live her life better than what she used to after getting dumped by her boyfriend, who went on to become a musician.

Accused of being an ordinary assistant stylist rather than chasing her dreams to become a fashion model, Aditi soon loses her sense, her job, everything and realizes the hard truth. However, now she decides to open herself to a new world, with the Sidharth Limited Edition OPPO F5 phone, featuring an innovative A.I. Beauty Recognition Technology, helping her to achieve and renew her goals and priorities with each step that she takes. With the camera and its technology that is designed to personalize beautification, it is not all that far away!

The short film also illuminates its bright lights on, "can your smartphone see you more clearly about who you are and who you can be", and puts a spotlight on having that little faith and belief in making the right decisions. The ripples of positive and overwhelming comments after the perfect end have been flooding constantly around this short film. So, in short, the Sidharth Limited Edition OPPO F5 phone plus the short film can become a true companion to make your day a better and a more hopeful one.

