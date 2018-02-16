 »   »   »  A S̄wạs̄dī' From Bangkok! Salman Khan's Thai Surprise For His Fans From The Sets Of Race 3

A Hello From Bangkok

Salman took to his social media sharing the video where he is seen greeting fans by saying 'S̄wạs̄dī' which means Hello. The actor tweeted, "Hello from the sets of #Race3 ."



Here's What The Superstar Is Up To

Salman who recently flew down to Bangkok along is busy shooting a sizzling number on the beaches of Pattaya. Director Remo D'Souza will be choreographing the song during this 20-day schedule, which will also include action sequences.



More Details About The Much Awaited Track

A source had earlier revealed to a leading daily, "Salman and Jackie will shoot a song on the beaches of Pattaya and it will be as hot as their Jumme Ki Raat and Hangover numbers in Kick. Remo is choreographing the number during the 20-day schedule, which also includes a lot of action sequences. Daisy, who fractured her foot while shooting recently, is accompanying the team. Her scenes will be shot in a way to conceal the injury."



Listen Up!

"Yes Salman and Jacqueline will be shooting a romantic number during the Bangkok schedule. We have shortlisted two songs and are yet to decide which one we will finally go with," producer Ramesh Taurani had earlier revealed.



Salman Khan & Bobby Deol In A New Avatar

When asked working with Salman, Remo had said in an interview, "If a superstar or a big star is coming into a franchise, it always takes the franchise up. Of course, Salman Khan joining Race 3, it is definitely heading up."



Remo was also quizzed about Bobby's dry run at box office. To which, he had replied, "You can't compare an actor's work to the box office results of his previous films. He will be seen in a new avatar in this film; we are hoping people will like him."







Race 3 Is Going To Be Exciting

Jacqueline Fernandez too had shared, "Like how it was in part one of two of 'Race', in this film also all the character has shed of negativity. They all are negative until you see who actually is good person and who is bad. Now that we have Salman on board and Remo is directing it so it's completely new take on 'Race' as a franchise, so it will be exciting."

