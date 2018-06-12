English
 A WHOPPING Rs. 130 Crores! Race 3 Bags The Highest Satellite Rights For A Bollywood Film Ever

A WHOPPING Rs. 130 Crores! Race 3 Bags The Highest Satellite Rights For A Bollywood Film Ever

    When you have Salman Khan's name attached to a film, expect things to happen bigger! Take for example, Race 3 that's already the most-talked-about topic in the tinsel town; all thanks to Salman's starry presence in the film. The superstar's upcoming release Race 3 is already way ahead in the race even before it hits the theatrical screens this Friday.

    A little birdie tells us that the film recently earned a record-breaking deal for its satellite rights. The whopping amount will definitely leave your jaw dropped. Scroll down to read all about it-

    Salman's A Lucky Man

    A source reveals, "A big network has joined hands with superstar Salman Khan for the very first time. This development has come close on the heels of a similar deal on Salman's recent blockbuster film Tiger Zinda Hai."

    Wait, What! Did Salman Just Break Aamir Khan's Record?

    "Salman's Race 3 has broken the record of Dangal by acquiring the highest satellite rights for a Bollywood film ever. The satellite rights of Race 3 has been sold for a whopping Rs. 130 crores. All the production cost of the film have been recovered from the money minted through satellite deal, thanks to the massive fan following and popularity of superstar Salman Khan," the source went on to reveal.

    Race 3 Is Going To Be Action-Packed Affair

    Salman Khan's Race 3 has taken action to a new level with its high octane sequences and with its extensive shooting schedules in exotic locations including Thailand, Abu Dhabi as well as Mumbai.

    Action In Race 3 Is Not About Special Effects

    Talking about the action in Race 3, Salman had earlier revealed, "The whole action team that came onboard for Race 3 is brilliant. Tom Struthers, who directed the action scenes of Tiger Zinda Hai and other Hollywood films including Dunkirk, got his whole team and they are number one in their work. Tom and his team were surprised to see that we got to destroy so many cars and we tried all of them on their top speed. The action in Race 3 is not about dinky cars or special effects. We blew up pretty much everything we bought."

    Did Salman Just Hint At Race 4 Happening?

    Recently while speaking to TOI, the superstar said, "A single person in the film cannot do anything. Salman Khan alone cannot do anything in the film until the director, writer, star cast don't support. Every person who was part of the film was so interested and dedicated that we had the most beautiful experience in this film, so now we are thinking of making ‘Race 4'."


    Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of this year and is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 15th June.

