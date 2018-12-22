 »   »   »  Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar Praise PM Modi’s Step To Lower GST On Movie Tickets

Bollywood biggies, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Anupam Kher are in full praise of the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to lower GST on movie tickets. Finance Minister Arun Jaitely announced today, December 22, 2018, that GST on movie tickets up to Rs.100, has been brought down by 12%, and above Rs. 100 has been brought down by 28%. Just a few days back, a delegation of actors and producers from Bollywood had met PM Narendra Modi to discuss issues faced by the Indian film industry, among which the lowering of and creating uniform rates of GST for the entertainment industry was an issue with primary focus.

Actor Akshay Kumar was part of the delegation that had met PM Narendra Modi earlier this week. Praising the quick action, Akshay tweeted, "Quick action and how! Within a few days of our meeting with honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, the government addressed our concern...GST for movie tickets to be reduced. A welcome move for the industry and audiences as well," (sic).

Director - producer Karan Johar was also one among those who represented the Indian film industry at the meeting with the Prime Minister. Grateful for the decision taken, he tweeted, "Would like to thank our Prime Minister @narendramodi for the swift action on the GST rate on movie tickets....Great news at the year end! Thank you sir for your proactivity and support....." (sic).

Aamir Khan, one of the most respected actors in Bollywood was positive about how this step would help the film industry. He tweeted, "If Indian cinema hopes to compete in the world market, then we need the support of the government and administration. This is a great first step in that direction," (sic).

Ajay Devgn was also part of the delegation. He tweeted, "The voice of the film industry was finally heard and immediate action taken, thanks to @narendramodi ji". (sic).

Lyricist and censor board chairman Prasoon Joshi tweeted, "Significant decision #GSTCouncilMeet Good news for both cinema goers and #IndianFilmIndustry."

Anupam Kher, in a statement to news agency ANI, said that it was "a historic day for Indian film industry". He added that this move will "not only entertain but also boost tourism." He later took to Twitter to say it was "a great decision" taken by the PM.

President of Producers Guild, Siddharth Roy Kapur said in a statement, "This will help the industry move forward positively with increased investments in both exhibition infrastructure and creative development, enabling even better cinema and greater screen density across the country," He added, "We look forward to continuing to engage with the government on initiatives that will help to unleash the full potential of the film industry,"

